- Save all your bottle-caps to create a bottle-cap collage, necklace, or belt
- Make a clock with buttons or bottle-caps
- Use old cans and jars for storage or as vases
- Tie together scraps of ribbon to create bookmarks
- Use recycled paper (especially newspaper or brown paper bag) as giftwrap
- Sew an old t-shirt into a tote bag
- Cut up an old pair of jeans for denim patches to sew on clothes
- Cut and paint an empty cereal box into a paper holder
- Clean out and repurpose empty candle jars (or recycle them at Yankee Candle)
- Make a pressed leaf or flower collage with honey for glue
- Collage with pages from old books from Powell’s
- Use recycled art materials from Scrap (store located in Goose Hollow)
- Paint on recycled canvases
- Make your own nontoxic paint pigments from plant matter
- Design an indoor forest of house plants
- If possible, work digitally or with recycled or repurposed paper/material