*

Untitled

by Rachel Woods

She writes down the story of her life,

On a piece of paper.

Like lyrics of a song,

She composes the words.

To let out her emotions,

Feelings that she holds so much in.

Without the words she puts down,

She often gets stressed.

She feels miserable,

Not writing for so long.

Now she picks up the pen,

And begins to writes again.

To heal herself,

Through writing.

No longer will I lose,

To the demons that I have inside.

I will fight back,

Step up to live on.

No longer will I live,

In the past.

My focus will be,

Mainly the future of my life.

For the key of the future,

Lies inside of me.

For I will survive this,

Like many battles before.

Through meditation,

Writing.

I will get through this trial,

And be stronger I am now.

And be one true,

Survivor.

Behind each tear is a person,

That isn’t giving up hope.

That one day there will be peace,

No longer war.

For war separates,

Divides us in half.

Tears us apart,

Shreds us like pieces of paper.

For we may not be born in this world,

To hate.

But to show love,

Compassionate feelings toward each other.

For the path of peace,

Has not lead us to the dark.

But to be children,

Of the light.

*

GRU and BLAY:

by N.A.

There once were two fellows

named Gru and Blay

one astute, the other gay

one loved school, the other play

and though they differed

in their usual ways

they became unlikely friends

*

THE UNDERBELLY

by Simone Toimil

soft, exposed, flesh, ripped open,

bleeding, dripping like tears

streaming down cheeks from not one but

all emotions,

feelings, experiences.

neurons firing

that first shock of being born

into this world,

when we never asked to be.

rooted in mortality

and the question of what.it.means.to.be.

to love

to live

to die

to sing

to weep

the misunderstood gift

the shadow that creates light.

the Truth.

the creature that soars,

and flaps, and claws

through the dark skies of dreams

into our most unreachable

un-seeable places

unleashing its contents

its secrets

across our unprepared souls.

look up, and you will see him,

screeching through the stars,

raining down hot drops of blood

onto your curious, outstretched, tongue.

fresh, from his breached underbelly.