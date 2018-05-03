Online Art Gallery, Volume 5
Have you submitted your latest and greatest poems, prose, paintings, and photos to Pathos yet? Submissions close May 6th! A fresh new mag will be on the stands by the end of the term! We are so grateful to be able to support our student artists and share the talent of our community!
*
Azul
by Bryna Cortes
*
My Beach Towel
by Bryna Cortes
The first one was from SeaWorld
A trip my family took
before we knew that
their whales and dolphins swam in tears
The next was for the beach
as colorful as a sunset
Reminding me of peaches, strawberries
of summertime
Never a white towel
no light colors
The red is too vibrant
leaving stains even after the wash
I lost my beach towel
Not the one for the sand
for a different kind of
wet on my skin
Wet that is warm and thick
No one knows its feeling but me
me and my towel
we’ve been through it all
I lost my beach towel
Only now do I know how much it means to me
In my sleep, I will worry
wishing it would lie beneath me
*
Teach the “Boys”
by Christian Orellana Bauer
Teach the “boys” well
Before its too late
Teach them to love
Don’t teach them to hate
Teach them to dance
To sing not to fight
Teach them that hitting
Is wrong and not right
Teach them to ask
To listen and think
Tell them
“It’s alright to like something pink”
Give them a hug
If they wear a dress
Put one on yourself
Say “You look the best”
And make sure they know
It’s ok to cry
Or to be scared of heights
Or to be scared to die
And don’t make a fuss
If they like the “girl” toys
And never
Don’t ever
Say
“Boys will be boys”
Just teach them to help
To hold and to care
To not give a damn
If they lose all their hair
Teach them it’s alright to be like a “girl”
And maybe we’ll have
A much better world